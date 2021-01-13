Menu
Train stations
News

Man gets stuck between train and platform

by Jacob Miley
13th Jan 2021 11:31 AM
A MAN was taken to hospital with serious injuries after becoming wedged between a train and the platform at a Gold Coast station.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Robina Station about 7.40pm Tuesday.

The man was freed and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious but stable condition with chest and pelvic injuries.

It is unclear how the incident occurred.

The incident did cause delays to the train network, according to information by TransLink.

 

 

