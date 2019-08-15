Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ACCIDENT: A man's head has been caught between an RV and a truck in an accident on the Moonie Highway.
ACCIDENT: A man's head has been caught between an RV and a truck in an accident on the Moonie Highway. Meg Gannon
News

Man's head trapped between RV and truck

Meg Gannon
by
15th Aug 2019 1:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has sustained serious face injuries after getting trapped between an RV and a truck on the Moonie Highway this afternoon. 

Ambulances were called to a scene about 17 kilometres out of Dalby at 12:56 with reports of a traffic crash. 

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said one male patient was trapped between a truck and an RV and sustained serious head and face injuries. 

He was transported in a serious but stable condition to the Dalby Hospital and a LifeFlight helicopter has been tasked. 

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said it was being treated as a workplace incident.  

crash dalby editors picks emergency

Top Stories

    What Pauline has planned for a big trip to our region

    premium_icon What Pauline has planned for a big trip to our region

    Politics ONE Nation senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts are looking forward to interacting with hundreds of residents in Biggenden and Coalston Lakes.

    Shocking number of speeders caught outside a Bundy school

    premium_icon Shocking number of speeders caught outside a Bundy school

    Crime Police yesterday issued a number of speeding fines in 30 minutes

    New fenced camping area to separate dingoes from tourists

    premium_icon New fenced camping area to separate dingoes from tourists

    News The announcement was made during Leeanne Enoch's visit.