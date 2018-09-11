Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Unannounced booty call attempt goes wrong

Ross Irby
by
10th Sep 2018 5:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHEN Kumail Mohemadally took an Uber ride to see a woman at Goodna, he wasn't happy to find she wasn't home.

He'd had a few drinks, got mad and smashed her bedroom window, Ipswich Magistrates Court heard.

Mohemadally, 19, from Rocklea, pleaded guilty to doing wilful damage at Goodna between February 2 and 5.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Bernard Elmore said Mohemadally later told police he'd been quite drunk and been thinking about her.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum said he had no previous offences.

She placed him on a $300 good behaviour bond for three months.

goodna ipswich court wilful damage
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Fence, grounds trashed as club is rocked by low act

    premium_icon Fence, grounds trashed as club is rocked by low act

    News IN A bizarre coincidence a ute stolen from Miller St has caused havoc at a Miller St sports venue, more than 20km apart.

    No decision yet on righting Tobruk

    premium_icon No decision yet on righting Tobruk

    Politics Government says work with contractors ongoing

    Time passes by and Tobruk remains under water

    premium_icon Time passes by and Tobruk remains under water

    News No decision has been made as to whether the wreck will be righted

    Local Partners