Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man fronts court over spate of alleged crimes

Zachary O'Brien
by
29th Oct 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALLAN John McDonald faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court after a spate of alleged crimes.

McDonald allegedly broke into a residence in mid-August, making off with silver jewellery, credit cards, a drivers' licence, surfboard fins, clothing items and other items.

It's alleged the next few days saw him dishonestly apply the credit cards to his own use 14 times.

He was then caught with cannabis multiple times and allegedly committed other offences.

His matter was adjourned until November 29.

buncourt crime
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Man in court over unauthorised fire

    premium_icon Man in court over unauthorised fire

    News A MAN who allegedly started an unauthorised fire on October 10 fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court today.

    78-year-old accused of making fake bomb threat at JB Hi-Fi

    premium_icon 78-year-old accused of making fake bomb threat at JB Hi-Fi

    Crime A 78-year-old claimed there was an explosive device was in a shop.

    10 JOBS: Work about to start on Ergon depot

    premium_icon 10 JOBS: Work about to start on Ergon depot

    News $1 million upgrade to depot will allow larger trucks to load on-site

    Prison guards charged with ‘serious criminal offences’

    premium_icon Prison guards charged with ‘serious criminal offences’

    Crime Prison officers hit with hit with misconduct, assault charges.