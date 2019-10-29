Man fronts court over spate of alleged crimes

ALLAN John McDonald faced Bundaberg Magistrates Court after a spate of alleged crimes.

McDonald allegedly broke into a residence in mid-August, making off with silver jewellery, credit cards, a drivers' licence, surfboard fins, clothing items and other items.

It's alleged the next few days saw him dishonestly apply the credit cards to his own use 14 times.

He was then caught with cannabis multiple times and allegedly committed other offences.

His matter was adjourned until November 29.