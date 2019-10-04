Menu
HAUL: Michael Hannan fronted court after police seized more than 40 firearms, illicit drugs and a hand grenade during a raid carried out on a Torbanlea property on September 13.
Crime

Man fronts court over 'dark web' weapons, drugs haul

by Angela Kelly
3rd Oct 2019 4:46 PM
A TORBANLEA man made a brief appearance in court today after police seized a cache of firearms, illicit drugs and a hand grenade during a raid on the property last month.

Michael Hannan has been charged with several firearm and drug offences.

His lawyer, Travis George asked Hervey Bay magistrate Stephen Guttridge if the case could be adjoined to negotiate the charges.

The 39-year-old man made headlines last month when police confiscated more than 40 guns as well as knuckle-dusters, nunchaku, and knives on the Kent St property on September 13.

Illegal drugs, allegedly including marijuana, magic mushrooms and synthetic cannabinoid products were also found on the property.

It is suspected the guns were bought on the dark web.

 

Mr Hannan is a firearms license holder, but Det Snr Sgt Harbison stressed that if someone broke into the home and stole the guns, then it would be a major issue for the community.

The case will continue on October 31 in the Hervey Bay Magistrates Court.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

