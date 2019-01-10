Menu
Subscribe
No bail in child abduction case 'too fraught with danger'

Lachlan Mcivor
by
10th Jan 2019 12:31 PM | Updated: 4:08 PM
AN Italian national charged with the abduction of a boy was today refused bail in the Ipswich Magistrates Court.

Dario Antonucci, 31, of Surfers Paradise appeared in court this morning charged with the abduction of a child under the age of 16.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop denied him bail, stating his release from custody would be "too fraught with danger".

Antonucci, who sat through much of the proceedings with his head in his hands, is on a student visa and has been studying and working in Brisbane for the past 18 months.

He first arrived in Australia in 2014.

Antonucci was remanded in custody and the case has been adjourned to Wednesday, January 30.

