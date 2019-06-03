Man fronts court for threatening cop

A FORMER Gayndah resident has faced court today for threatening to punch a police officer during an altercation in October last year.

Senior Constable Brian Nugent was attending a disturbance involving several people in a backyard when he warned the defendant's girlfriend she would be capsicum sprayed if she continued using abusive language and threatening violence.

The defendant, John Aiton, then said to Snr Const Nugent, "If you spray her, I will punch you, you c---."

Aiton was apprehended several days later.

Defence lawyer Travis George said Aiton was "the first one to accept that sometimes he struggles to control his emotions."

"Aiton acts protectively but inappropriately and illegally," Mr George said.

He said before Snr Const Nugent arrived, Aiton believed he had had a rock thrown at his head by another person involved in the altercation and that he and his girlfriend were the "aggrieved" party.

Mr George said Aiton had now moved to Goomeri with his girlfriend and two children and was attending behavioural change therapy at Graham House Community Centre in Murgon.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said the words Aiton used were "unacceptable".

"Police have got a terrible job to do at times, they get there late and have to make a judgment call," he said.

"Police have got a tough enough job to do, they don't need this kind of nonsense."

Aiton pleaded guilty to threatening violence and was sentenced to three months' imprisonment, wholly suspended.

A conviction was recorded.