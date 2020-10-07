Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man has been extradited from a hot spot charged with a historical child sexual abuse offence
A man has been extradited from a hot spot charged with a historical child sexual abuse offence
Crime

Accused child abuser from hot spot to quarantine in jail

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
7th Oct 2020 1:38 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 44-year-old man has been extradited to the NT from a hot spot charged with a historical child sex abuse offence dating back to 2003.

The man, escorted by Domestic and Family Violence Section officers was flown this afternoon from Sydney to Darwin.

The man will be taken to the Darwin Correctional Centre and his matter will be heard at a later date.

The man will be subject to Northern Territory Correctional Services' COVID management plan, including a mandatory 14 days isolation at the prison.

He has been charged with sexual intercourse without consent.

NT Police provided a COVID safety plan for the extradition which was approved by the NT Chief Health Officer.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.   

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Man from hot spot to quarantine in jail after extradition

child sex abuse coronavirus court crime

Just In

    The great doggy doo dilemma

    The great doggy doo dilemma
    • 7th Oct 2020 1:44 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heartbreaking moments surrounding teenager’s death revealed

        Premium Content Heartbreaking moments surrounding teenager’s death revealed

        News THE sister of the teenager who died in a serious rollover near Dalby has revealed the devastating moments surrounding the crash.

        BYPASSED: Push to get Bundy off the bench for AFL tour

        Premium Content BYPASSED: Push to get Bundy off the bench for AFL tour

        Sport Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey has sent a letter to AFL after discovering the...

        • 7th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
        HIGH HOPES: Mayor’s view on Federal Budget for region

        Premium Content HIGH HOPES: Mayor’s view on Federal Budget for region

        News Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey has say on Cashless Debit Card, Paradise Dam, road...

        How high school graduates could earn $300/day in rural towns

        Premium Content How high school graduates could earn $300/day in rural towns

        Rural JOBSEEKERS and school graduates have been recommended to move to regional areas to...