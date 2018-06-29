Man found with machete, knife in car

HE WAS found in possession of a machete after a sweaty confession to police.

Now, a Biggenden man will pay for his crime plus a string of others.

It began on November 9, 2017 when police intercepted Andrew Thomas Wells, 45, who was a passenger in a car being driven by a woman.

At first glance, officers noticed the duo appeared nervous and were sweating which lead to a search of the car.

Appearing in the dock of Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday, Wells informed officers of a machete in the back of the car however claimed he had no knowledge of the 0.2g of clear crystal substance in a clip seal bag found inside the car.

During the search, officers found a large black bag containing the machete, another knife in a toiletry bag as well as four capped syringes.

Wells claimed he did not know the syringes were in the vehicle however admitted to ownership.

It didn't take long for Wells to commit his next offence.

He entered a second hand store where Wells ̶stole three steel spanners, pliers and electrical cord items.

Later the same day police officers intercepted Wells' while driving in Biggenden where they found the stolen goods from the same store inside the car.

The next day, more stolen items were found inside Wells' home in Biggenden however all items were returned to the store.

The stolen goods weren't the end of the search, with officers spotting a home made taser device by Wells' bed measuring about 27cm long.

Offering no reason for possessing the weapon, the taser was seized.

Wells also pleaded guilty to causing significant damage to a Maryborough Hotel earlier this year.

After staying in the hotel, the room had been cleaned, locked and secured however a short time later, broken windows were found and contents of the mini bar and television were missing.

Wells was approached for the matter after his fingerprints were found inside however he declined to answer any questions.

Wells was also charged for a failure to appear on January 23.

On April 13, Wells was once again found with syringes after police conducted a pat down search when meeting for an unrelated matter.

Three syringes and needles were found wrapped in toilet tissue in his shorts pocket and when questioned as to why he had them, Wells could not provide a sufficient reason.

Wells was handed a head sentence of nine months with 68 days declared served.

He has a parole release day of August 18 and was ordered to forfeit all weapons.