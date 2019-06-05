Menu
Quinlan, 29, yesterday pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court to a spate of charges.
Crime

Man found with loaded gun after fleeing from police

Blake Antrobus
5th Jun 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 9:58 AM
ARMED to the teeth with a loaded pistol and a knife, Joshua Robert Quinlan was already wanted on a prison warrant when he was stopped by police in Urangan last year.

Instead of complying, he fled on foot into a nearby property and refused to get on the ground when told to by officers during his arrest.

Quinlan, 29, yesterday pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay District Court to a spate of charges including obstructing police, possessing dangerous drugs, receiving tainted property and driving while disqualified.

The court heard Quinlan, then 28, was intercepted by police riding an unregistered and uninsured motorcycle on Miller St, Urangan about 3.20am on June 13, 2018.

After fleeing, he refused to comply with police directions to get on the ground, backing away while holding a syringe.

Police searches uncovered a loaded pistol, 15cm knife, drugs including Valium Roche 5 and Diazepam tablets, syringes, an iPod and a cheque on and around the bike.

At the time, Quinlan was also disqualified from driving and the bike was displaying plates stolen from another vehicle.

Defence lawyer Nick Bennett said Quinlan, who had grown up surrounded by abuse and drug use, had expressed a desire to take up drug rehabilitation and get his life back on track.

Judge Glen Cash jailed Quinlan for 18 months, to be served concurrently with a previous prison sentence, and disqualified him from driving for two years.

He will be eligible for parole on December 4.

