Emergency services responded to a crash on Station Street, Parramatta. Picture: Bill Hearne
Emergency services responded to a crash on Station Street, Parramatta. Picture: Bill Hearne
Crime

Man found unconscious at wheel of ‘stolen drug car’

by Georgia Clark
28th Jan 2020 8:51 AM
A MAN has allegedly been busted driving a stolen car loaded with drugs and cash after the vehicle slammed into a pole in Western Sydney overnight.

The 2019 Toyota LandCruiser Prado ploughed into a light pole at the intersection of Station and Hassall streets in Parramatta around 10.15pm on Monday.

 

The 27-year-old was arrested after being caught driving a stolen car containing cash and drugs. Picture: Bill Hearne
The 27-year-old was arrested after being caught driving a stolen car containing cash and drugs. Picture: Bill Hearne

Authorities arrived to allegedly find a 27-year-old man unconscious in the car.

The man - from Narara on the Central Coast - was treated at the scene before being taken to Auburn Hospital for mandatory testing.

 

The car had been reported stolen earlier this month. Picture: Bill Hearne
The car had been reported stolen earlier this month. Picture: Bill Hearne

When police searched the vehicle, they allegedly found drugs and cash, as well as ID and credit cards.

The items have been seized for further investigation.

Police allegedly found cash and drugs in the stolen vehicle. Picture: Bill Hearne
Police allegedly found cash and drugs in the stolen vehicle. Picture: Bill Hearne

The smashed vehicle was reported stolen from a home at Mt Pritchard in mid-January.

Police inquiries into the incident are continuing.

