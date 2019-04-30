Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Aaron Llewellyn Jones was today found not guilty of manslaughter over the death of his housemate Joel Russell Charlesworth in 2016. Picture: AAP/Darren England
Aaron Llewellyn Jones was today found not guilty of manslaughter over the death of his housemate Joel Russell Charlesworth in 2016. Picture: AAP/Darren England
Crime

Verdict in housemate death case

by Vanessa Marsh
30th Apr 2019 3:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A BRISBANE man accused of killing his housemate in a brawl two years ago has been found not guilty of causing the man's death.

Joel Charlesworth died in 2016.
Joel Charlesworth died in 2016.

Aaron Llewellyn Jones was accused of the manslaughter of his Murrarie housemate Joel Charlesworth, who died after the pair got into a fight during the 2016 Easter weekend.

The court had heard tensions between the pair were running high because Jones was angry Charlesworth was not paying rent and they got into a scuffle.

During the trial, medical experts gave evidence Charlesworth suffered from a number of pre-existing health issues at the time of his death including coronary artery disease and a lung condition.

brisbane court housemate death

Top Stories

    Man who crashed bike set to face string of charges in court

    premium_icon Man who crashed bike set to face string of charges in court

    Crime POLICE have charged a 32-year-old North Bundaberg man following a single-vehicle motorcycle crash earlier this month.

    • 30th Apr 2019 3:24 PM
    Clive Palmer on why cashless card is 'unconstitutional'

    premium_icon Clive Palmer on why cashless card is 'unconstitutional'

    Politics Controversial politician describes policy as dangerous territory

    • 30th Apr 2019 2:13 PM
    • 1 StevenW1
    New hospital car park just the start of big things

    premium_icon New hospital car park just the start of big things

    News The expanded carpark is the first step of the six-stage expansion

    Palmer announces policy to save Bundy people thousands

    premium_icon Palmer announces policy to save Bundy people thousands

    Politics Clive Palmer's new tax cut policy to draw people to regional areas.