Man found guilty over Tin Can Bay esky murder

ONE of three fisherman accused of killing Gold Coast man Shaun Barker and dumping his body in the Toolara State Forrest, has been found guilty of murder.

A jury returned the verdict against William Francis Dean on Tuesday afternoon.

His co-accused, Cooloola Cove fishermen Stephen John Armitage and Matthew Leslie Armitage, were found guilty of torture and interfering with a corpse.

The jury could not agree on whether the two men were also guilty of murder.

The two week trial heard Barker was held captive in a commercial esky, deprived of food and water and beaten over a drug debt in December, 2013.

His charred remains were discovered near Tin Can Bay the following April.

The three men will be sentenced at a later date.

EARLIER FROM THE TRIAL:

March 17: Victim 'would have been shark bait if fishos had killed him'

Jessica Grewel

THE Cooloola fishermen at the centre of an underworld murder trial would have thrown their victim's body into shark-infested waters off Fraser Island, not dumped him in a forest near their house.

That's what jurors in the trial of Tin Can Bay skipper Stephen Armitage, his son Matthew Leslie Armitage and William Francis Dean have been asked to accept as they prepare to consider their verdict.

The three men are accused of holding Shaun Barker hostage in a commercial esky on Stephen Armitage's property in December 2013 and torturing him in the Toolara State Forest where his charred body was discovered several months later.

Picture of Cooloola Cove man Stephen Armitage, who along with his son Matthew Leslie Armitageand another man, are accused of murdering Shaun Barker and dumping his body near Gympie. Picture: Supplied

Defence barrister Tony Kimmins, for Stephen Armitage, told Brisbane Supreme Court on Thursday his client and co-accused had been fishermen "all their lives", knew the tide times like the "back of their hands" and had access to boats capable of quickly getting out to the deep waters off Fraser Island where witnesses had described seeing "heaps" of sharks.

"If you are a person who has been on this scene your whole life ... how do you think you would get rid of a body?" Mr Kimmins said

"It wouldn't be on dry land."

The two-week trial heard from a number of fellow fishermen and drug users who claimed to have regularly sourced "ice" from Stephen Armitage, known to locals as "Snoopy".

It is alleged the men were torturing Mr Barker because he raped a woman on the Gold Coast, stole a large amount of the precursor chemical ephedrine from a drug supply chain and had sought-after knowledge about the drug business.

Stephen Armitage's nephew claimed he saw Mr Barker's body in the Toolara Forest and tried to perform CPR. His timeline does not match up with other evidence of the trial - which he put down to his heavy drug use.

Another witness, Matthew Dean, who was said to be locked in a long-term feud with Stephen Armitage over stolen fish and romance between the accused and Matthew Dean's former partner, claimed he was asked to "babysit" a man who he was told had his knee caps smashed and his finger chopped off while tied to a tree in the forestry.

Both the prosecution and defence team have agreed much of the trial hinges on whether the jury accepts the evidence of Ian Schutz, a 24-year-old fisherman who was working for Stephen Armitage the December Mr Barker disappeared.

He too was using ice at the time but was adamant he heard a voice "crying out for help" from an esky in Mr Armitage's back shed.

- ARM NEWSDESK

March 16: Cooloola Cove murder victim was 'paranoid'

Geoff Egan

THE man whose body was found burnt in the Toolara State Forest was paranoid and believed Japanese Yakuza gangs were after him, a court has heard.

Stephen John "Snoop" Armitage, his son Matthew Leslie Armitage and their friend William Francis Dean have been accused of torturing Gold Coast man Shaun Barker at Cooloola Cove, stuffing him in a commercial esky, killing him, burning his corpse and dumping it in the forest.

The three have pleaded not guilty at the Brisbane Supreme Court.

In his closing argument, Mr Dean's barrister Scott Lynch told the court Mr Barker was a heavy drug user who was paranoid and had declining health.

Mr Lynch said Mr Barker believed Japanese Yakuza crime gangs were chasing him - although other witnesses said they were Chinese gangs and were on his side.

Mr Lynch said the court had heard Mr Barker refused to talk to people around mobile phones because he thought his calls were being tapped.

Picture of Cooloola Cove man Matthew Leslie Armitage, who is one of three people accused of murdering Shaun Barker and dumping his body near Gympie. Picture: Supplied

"It's impossible to know who killed Shaun Barker," he said. "It's also impossible to know what killed him."

Prosecutor Glen Cash told the court that although no one had seen any of the three kill Mr Barker there were too many coincidences involving them to not be involved.

"Commonsense tells you in a case like this, five witnesses can't all be wrong. Five witnesses can't all be lying to you," he said.

"Coincidences might be explained if there is one or two, but when there are three or four or five, then innocent explanations are hard to accept."

Witnesses have told the court the three accused men told them they had beaten a man up and were keeping him in an esky.

But defence lawyers attacked the credibility of witness Matthew Dean , no relation to William Dean, of having a long running dispute with Stephen Armitage over fishing spots and believed Mr Armitage was sleeping with his former partner.

Mr Deans did not deny he had a dispute with Mr Armitage but denied it had coloured his evidence.

The trial continues.

March 15: Witness credibility under attack in murder trial

Geoff Egan

THE motivations behind a key witness's testimony in Shaun Barker's murder trial have come under attack.

Brisbane Supreme Court heard witness Matthew Paul Dean would ring up accused killer Stephen "Snoop" John Armitage to abuse him and swear at him.

Mr Armitage, his son Matthew Leslie Armitage and William Francis Dean, no relation to Matthew Dean, have pleaded not guilty to killing Mr Barker.

Crown prosecutor Glenn Cash has alleged in December 2013 the trio tortured and killed Mr Barker, stuffing him into an esky, burning his corpse and dumping it in a forest.

The court heard Mr Barker was involved in the drug trade and had a large drug debt.

Stephen Armitage of Investigator Av Cooloola Cove. Police searched house in relation to Toolara Forest skull. Photo Patrick Woods / The Gympie Times Patrick Woods

Matthew Dean previously told the court around Christmas 2013 William Dean asked him if he would "babysit" someone who the three had been brutally beaten as they "needed him to talk". Matthew Dean said he thought it may have been a joke and laughed it off.

He told the court he was then told the three were going to put the man in an esky.

But on Tuesday Tin Can Bay man Rodney Austin told the court Matthew Dean would call Stephen Armitage to abuse him.

He said he heard Mr Dean on the phone to Stephen Armitage having "hostile" conversations about a belief that Mr Armitage was sleeping with Mr Dean's former partner.

Under cross-examination from defence lawyer Tony Kimmins, Mr Austin admitted he heard Mr Deans abuse Mr Armitage, calling him a "dog c***" and asking "what kind of a mate are you?".

Mr Austin denied Mr Deans had ever stayed at his house, but said he would simply "come around", until in mid-January Mr Austin's housemate told him to stay away.

Earlier in the trial Mr Deans admitted he had a long-running dispute with Stephen Armitage about the issue and about fishing holes.

But Mr Deans denied to the court that dispute was impacting his testimony in the case. He said he and Stephen Armitage had "fought over fish our whole lives".

The trial continues.

- ARM NEWSDESK

March 14: Murder trial witness heard voice 'crying out' from esky

Jessica Grewal

A WITNESS in the murder trial of three Cooloola Coast fishermen says he heard a voice "crying out for help" from a commercial esky in his former boss's back yard.

Ian Schutz, 24, told Brisbane Supreme Court he was working for Tin Can Bay trawler skipper Stephen John Armitage when he made the discovery in December, 2013.

He said he and several others were in Mr Armitage's shed when he heard muffled cries pleading for food and water coming from a pile of eskys in the back corner.

When he asked what was going on, Mr Schutz was allegedly told the man inside the esky had been "drugging women" and was a "pretty bad person".

Brisbane Supreme Court Prosecution witness Corey James Ballard has told Brisbane Supreme Court he saw a body fall out of an esky at the home of Cooloola Cove fisherman Stephen John Armitage. Mr Armitage, his son Matthew Leslie Armitage and William Francis Dean are charged with the torture and murder of Gold Coast drug addict Shaun Barker in December, 2013. Photographer Philip Norrish NO BY LINE Philip Norrish

He claimed Matthew Leslie Armitage, who along with his father and their friend William Francis Dean are charged with the torture and murder of Gold Coast man Shaun Barker, then threatened their alleged hostage.

"He went over there (to the esky) and told old mate to shut up otherwise he was going to put a hose in there," Mr Schutz said

"After that music got turned up louder and I was told to keep working."

Later, Mr Schutz allegedly saw a body fall out of an esky from a forklift which was allegedly being driven by Mr Armitage.

He also recalled hearing that week that the Armitages allegedly had a man tied to a tree in the forestry.

He said he saw a container of honey on the table at the Cooloola Cove home and heard Matthew Armitage and Mr Dean "having a joke and a laugh about the fact they had just put honey on someone's testicles and watched the ants eat it off.

Mr Schutz said he would often work for Stephen Armitage in return for the drug "ice".

Asked about his own drug history, Mr Schutz admitted he was a heavy user of "ice" at the time of the alleged events and previously smoked so much cannabis he chose not to get a driver's licence in case he was a danger on the road.

The trial continues.

- ARM NEWSDESK

March 10: Witness - They asked me to 'babysit' esky murder victim

Jessica Grewal

A KEY witness in the murder trial of three Cooloola Coast fishermen was a long-time commercial rival of one of the accused and suspected him of sleeping with his ex-lover.

The revelation came during day three of the trial against commercial fisherman Stephen "Snoopy" Armitage, his son Matthew Leslie Armitage and their friend William Francis Dean who are accused of torturing Gold Coast man Shaun Barker and keeping him in an esky before burning and dumping his body.

Tin Can Bay fisherman Matthew Paul Dean, 39 claims he was asked to "babysit" the trio's alleged victim who was said to be "tied up in the forestry" with smashed knee caps and a missing finger in December, 2013.

Picture of Cooloola Cove man Matthew Leslie Armitage, who is one of three people accused of murdering Shaun Barker and dumping his body near Gympie. Picture: Supplied

In a fiery exchange with Stephen Armitage's barrister late Thursday, Mr Dean was forced to admit he and "Snoopy" had been at war over the same fishing zone patch near Double Island Point for decades and had had a "falling out" not long before Mr Barker was allegedly killed.

Mr Dean, who is not related to the accused William Dean, claimed he had been repeatedly "ripped off" by Mr Armitage who he accused of failing to hold up his end of a deal in which one boat was sent to Noosa and the other to Double Island Point and the fishermen had agreed to "split" their catch.

He also conceded he believed Mr Armitage was, at the time, having a sexual relationship with his former partner.

But he rejected the suggestion his evidence was motivated by any feelings of animosity he had towards Mr Armitage.

"We've fought over fish our whole lives, mate," Mr Dean said

"It's just the way he is."

Mr Dean, who despite the falling out was still sourcing drugs from his alleged rival, previously told the court that just before the Christmas holidays in 2013, he went to the Armitage family home at Investigator Dr, Cooloola Cove, to pick up some car parts.

Once there, he claims "Billy" Dean asked if he "wanted to babysit someone" who had allegedly been brutally beaten by the men because "they needed him to talk".

"He (William Dean) said 'You won't believe how big a punishment this bloke has taken'," Mr Dean said

"I thought it was a joke. I sort of laughed at him. I said 'Stuff that'."

Mr Dean said he was then asked to clean the "piss and sh*t off the back seat the bloke had left there" and told the men were going back out to the forestry to "put him in the esky".

A few months later, a conversation with a pub owner prompted Mr Dean to call Stephen Armitage and warn "stay away from the forestry, the police are around a body out there".

He told the court that the morning after his phone call, Mr Armitage and his son Matthew started "banging on the door" at his home at 5am.

"They said 'The bloke in the forestry is still alive and never to talk about it again'," Mr Dean said

"They were yellow in the face, I could tell something had gone seriously wrong."

Earlier, the court heard zip ties and eskys found at the Investigator Dr home were seized for forensic examination but no DNA was detected.

Expert witness Sergeant Melissa Airlie told the court she had noticed scratch marks inside one esky but was unable to determine their cause.

She said given the passage of time and the fact the eskys had since been filled with water, ice and fish, the likelihood of finding trace DNA, even if a person had once been inside, was "significantly reduced".

The trial continues.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Gold Coast murder victim Shaun Barker :Photo Contributed Photo Contributed

March 9: Accused killer's nephew tried to resuscitate victim: court

Jessica Grewal

A WITNESS in the murder trial of three Cooloola Cove men says he tried to resuscitate their alleged victim Shaun Barker but he was already "cold and stiff".

The evidence emerged during day three of the trial of commercial fisherman Stephen John Armitage who, together with his son Matthew Leslie Armitage and William Francis Dean, is charged with torturing and killing Mr Barker in December, 2013.

Kane Ostwald, the nephew of Stephen Armitage, sobbed as he told Brisbane Supreme Court he used to go to his uncle's home near Tin Can Bay to "get on" drugs and do odd jobs.

He said one night, he was picked up by a friend and taken to an area he described as the "forestry" between Tin Can Bay and Rainbow Beach.

He said when he saw his uncle turn up in his car he thought the group was at the remote location for a drug "cook" but he was shocked to see a man's body lying on the ground between an esky and tree.

"I started CPR," Mr Ostwald said.

"I checked for breathing on his airways and chest and couldn't feel anything ... [he was on his] back all twisted up."

Asked how the alleged victim's body felt, Mr Ostwald replied "cold and stiff".

The court heard Mr Ostwald was later shown a police photo board and identified Mr Barker as the man he had seen that night.

The former ice addict was said to have moved to Tin Can Bay to live with his mother, Stephen Armitage's sister, after becoming "entrenched" in the drug world at Moranbah.

Mr Ostwald admitted he was a heavy ice user at the time of the alleged events and had been drinking rum "since lunchtime".

He said that when he woke up on Stephen Armitage's couch the following morning he was "spooked and didn't know if the events were real" but that his feet were covered in "dirt, sand and mud".

He claimed he was told by people at the house he had made a "fool" of himself and that the man he had allegedly tried to resuscitate was "breathing the whole time".

He also claimed that a couple of months after that night, he and Matthew Armitage drove to north Queensland to try to offload a "bad batch" of drugs.

He said that during the trip, they pulled over to the side of the road at Sarina, near Mackay so Mr Armitage could dump a phone, iPad and other electronics into the river below.

The trial continues.

- ARM NEWSDESK

March 8: Esky murder accused was an ice dealer

Jessica Grewal

AN ALLEGED "ice" dealing fisherman, charged with the torture and murder of a Gold Coast drug addict, was heard saying "the crab's boiled over in the pot" the month his alleged victim went missing.

That's what a Gympie woman has told the Brisbane jury deciding the fate of Cooloola Cove men Stephen John Armitage, his son Matthew Leslie Armitage and their associate William Francis Dean.

The men are accused of trapping Shaun Barker in an esky, torturing him for several days in an effort to gain information about the drug world and burning his body that was later discovered in the Toolara State Forest near Tin Can Bay in April, 2014.

Amber Denning told Brisbane Supreme Court on Tuesday she used to buy the drug "ice" from Stephen Armitage, who she knew as "Snoop" and smoked it with him at his Cooloola Cove home where she said the yard was strewn with boats, fishing nets and eskys.

She said she, Stephen Armitage, Mr Dean and two others were on their way back to Gympie from a drug binge on the Gold Coast in December, 2013 when "Snoop got a call from his son Matt".

"He got off the phone and said something like 'The crab's boiled over in the pot'," Ms Denning said

"He seemed a little bit uneasy."

Picture of Cooloola Cove man Matthew Leslie Armitage, who is one of three people accused of murdering Shaun Barker and dumping his body near Gympie. Picture: Supplied

Ms Denning said the car then stopped on a dead-end road and the men got out and spoke to each other before returning to where they had been on the Gold Coast and retrieving a video camera.

Ms Denning admitted she was previously a heavy user of ice, often staying awake for days a time and had only broken her habit when she was jailed for three months for unrelated offences.

She said her memory of the events before the court was clouded by her drug use at the time but insisted she clearly recalled hearing the crab pot reference during Mr Armitage's alleged phone call with his son.

Earlier in court, former Gold Coast service station worker recalled seeing a "scared" Mr Barker pacing back and forth outside the business for several hours before eventually walking inside the night of December 10, 2013.

The man told the court he suspected Mr Barker was a junkie and asked him to leave to which replied "I won't go out ... they will kill me, they have a gun".

He said he offered to call the police but Mr Barker said no.

Soon after, the man said, two males came into the shop, one with a "heavy build" and about 5ft 8 and another man at least 6ft tall.

He said the two men "convinced" Mr Barker no one had a gun and he walked out of the service station with them and got into their car.

The trial continues.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Supporters of Picture of Cooloola Cove man Matthew Leslie Armitage, who is one of three people accused of murdering Shaun Barker and dumping his body near Gympie leaving court after his unsuccessful bail attempt. Picture: Adam Davies

TRIAL BEGINS March 7: Ice dealing ended in brutal esky murder, court hears

Melanie Petrinec

ONE of Shaun Barker's accused killers allegedly bragged about smashing his kneecaps and cutting a finger off, saying "you wouldn't believe how big a flogging this bloke can take without talking".

Cooloola Cove trio Stephen John Armitage, his son Matthew Leslie Armitage and William Francis Dean are accused of locking the 33-year-old Gold Coast father in a fishing esky, torturing and killing him on an unknown date between December 2013 and April 2014.

The trio pleaded not guilty to murder, torture and interfering with a dead body when their trial began in the Brisbane Supreme Court yesterday.

Crown prosecutor Glen Cash QC told the jury in his opening address that Mr Barker was involved in the Ice trade and was also addicted to the drug when he disappeared in December, 2013.

Four months later, Mr Cash said Mr Barker's "partially burnt skull" and other body parts were found in the Toolara State Forest in the Sunshine Coast Hinterland.

It is alleged the accused men were supposed to "get information" from him.

"Shaun Barker was tortured, murdered and his remains burnt by the three defendants," Mr Cash told the jury.

The jury was told it will hear evidence of a man, who the Crown says was Mr Barker, being kept in a large fishing esky at a Cooloola Cove property.

It is also alleged Stephen Armitage told a witness: "you wouldn't believe how big a flogging this bloke can take without talking".

"We've smashed his kneecaps in, broke his fingers, cut a finger off, smashed his face in, you wouldn't even recognise him," he allegedly said.

It is also alleged Mr Barker had honey poured into his genitals to attract ants while tied up in the forest.

But Mr Cash said it "can't be said who it actually was who killed Shaun Barker" out of the defendants.

The trial continues.

- ARM NEWSDESK