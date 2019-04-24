Man who ‘didn’t think he needed consent’ guilty of rape

A man who “didn’t think he needed consent” to sexually assault a Humpty Doo woman while she slept has been found guilty of rape.

A man who “didn’t think he needed consent” to sexually assault a Humpty Doo woman while she slept has been found guilty of rape.

A MAN who "didn't think he needed consent" to sexually assault a Humpty Doo woman while she slept has been found guilty of rape.

The man, who cannot be named, pleaded not guilty to the crime in the Supreme Court last week but on Thursday a jury convicted him after deliberating late into the evening.

The court heard the woman only realised she'd been the victim of an assault when she found a recording of the incident the man made on her laptop.

Crown prosecutor Collette Dixon told the court the woman passed out in her bedroom after a night of drinking on June 21.

The next morning, the man snuck into her bedroom and set her laptop camera to record before assaulting her twice.

Ms Dixon said when interviewed by police, the man told officers he had had sex with the woman "plenty of times" before and although she was "a ragdoll" during the attack "he didn't think he needed consent to do what he did".

"He stated that: 'I didn't have consent, I'd always wake her up like that in the morning'," she said.

The woman denied having been in a sexual relationship with the man.