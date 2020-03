Police are preparing a report for the coroner after a man was found dead at Kirbys Wall this morning.

A 59-year-old man was found dead this morning at Kirbys Wall.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said police were treating the investigation as non-suspicious and were preparing a report for the coroner.

