MISSING: Seven News Wide Bay last night reported a man had sparked a huge air and water police search. 7News Wide Bay

DID you hear the police helicopter flying over Bundaberg West last night?

Seven News reports say a patient from the Bundaberg Hospital ran away, which sparked a large helicopter and water police search for the missing man.

Ambulance officers told Seven News the man swam through the Burnett River across to Harriett Island.

Reports indicate the man was taken back to hospital once he was located.