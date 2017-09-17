28°
Man found after boat incident

BOAT INCIDENT: The trawler ran aground at Fraser Island. Photo: 7 News Wide Bay
Ashley Clark
by

THE SEARCH for a 26-year-old man reported missing from a boat that ran aground on Fraser Island at the weekend has been found safe and well.

Police put the call out for the missing man after a trawler ran aground in the vicinity of Eurong Village about 6.30am on Saturday.

Police said the family of the man held concerns for his health and welfare as his behaviour was out of character.

The 26-year-old was last seen leaving the crashed trawler wearing a red hooded jumper with a black stripe.

The man was located a few hours later after media reports were shared across social media platforms.

Police thanked the media and public for their assistance.

It is not yet known how the trawler came to run aground at Fraser Island.

More to come.

Topics:  boat crash fraser island police trawler

Bundaberg News Mail
