Man forks out thousands to help fight speedsters

50 IN OUR STREET: Bargara resident Anthony Williamson has spent thousands of dollars creating speed sign stickers that he is handing out to residents to place on their garbage bins or fences to help spread the message to slow down. Mike Knott BUN210318FIFTY4

A CORAL Cove resident has forked out thousands of dollars from his own pocket to stamp out speeding drivers.

Anthony Williamson has created speed sign stickers residents can place on their garbage bins, or at the front of their homes, to remind speedsters to slow down.

Mr Willamson said he had lived along Barolin Esplanade for more than six years and was shocked by the amount of speeding motorists in the area.

"Just days ago I was overtaken in a 50km/h zone while travelling at 50 myself,” he said.

"My kids cross that road frequently so this type of driving behaviour creates a concern and I think it justifies the need for some additional signage.”

After witnessing the dangerous speeding time and time again, Mr Williamson said he then consulted neighbours and other members of the community and found the issue was widespread along the coastal areas of Bundaberg.

The Realway property consultant said he decided to take matters into his own hands after coming across a great "speed reminder” initiative by the local Neighbourhood Watch.

"I really liked the '50 in my street' speed signs on the bins they had provided to a small number of residents and, after enquiring some time ago, found that the costs of these were too high for them to afford for the whole area,” he said.

"I decided to design my own.”

The cost of the stickers has come directly from Mr Williamson's pocket, with the local real estate agent forking out a few thousand dollars to produce the signage - something he said was worth it due to the positive response he had received.

"After initially doing some door knocking and getting a good response, I decided to offer a free supply and fit offer, via mail drop, to residents in those streets which are most impacted in my areas of Bargara, Coral Cove and Innes Park,” he said. "It's fair to say that the response of this initiative by residents has been nothing but positive and I'm sure that it should serve as a great reminder to drivers of the speed limits enforced on our local roads, as intended.”

Mr Williamson said the signage was currently of limited stock and anyone wishing to obtain a sticker was encouraged to send a text message to 0435 083 606.