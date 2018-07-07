Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Townsville Hospital will place extra security staff in its secure mental health unit.
The Townsville Hospital will place extra security staff in its secure mental health unit.
News

Man dies in hospital after crash

by Staff writers
7th Jul 2018 6:30 PM

A MAN has died after a crash in Proserpine yesterday morning.

Police were called to a crash involving two 4WDs about 2km south of Proserpine. Both drivers were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

As police responded to the initial crash, a second occurred about 200m south of their first crash site.

The driver of one of the three vehicles involved in the second crash, an 80-year-old man, was flown to Townsville Hospital in a critical condition.

He was pronounced dead later in the afternoon.

Investigations by the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing.

Woman in critical condition

IN A separate incident, a woman remains in a critical condition after a serious single vehicle crash yesterday afternoon.

A Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the crash which occurred near Minnamoolka.

Early investigations indicate a car towing a caravan was travelling along the Kennedy Developmental Road when it rolled just before 2.30pm.

The 71-year-old female driver and her 72-year-old male passenger, both from Victoria, were transported to Townsville Hospital where the woman remains in a critical condition.

The man sustained minor injuries and investigations are continuing.

If you have any information, phone Policelink on 131 444.

crash death hospital townsville

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Fallen wire blocks road, Ergon customers in dark

    BREAKING: Fallen wire blocks road, Ergon customers in dark

    Breaking ASHFIELD Rd between Heidkes and Burnett Heads Rds has been blocked after a power line fell down earlier this afternoon.

    Cold snap to follow unseasonably warm weather

    premium_icon Cold snap to follow unseasonably warm weather

    Weather Don't let the warm weather of yesterday and today fool you

    Bundy's top dog cop is a hero

    Bundy's top dog cop is a hero

    News Bundy's dog squad officer-in-charge Bill Applebee one of our heroes

    NEW ERA: Big change in pipeline for Bundy's coast

    premium_icon NEW ERA: Big change in pipeline for Bundy's coast

    Property 262-lot development will see sewerage come to coast

    Local Partners