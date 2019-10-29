Menu
The rescue chopper prepares to remove a patient from the scene at Farnsfield.
Man flown to Sunshine Coast after Farnsfield farm accident

Zachary O'Brien
29th Oct 2019 2:39 PM
A MAN crushed in a farm accident at a property at Farnsfield this morning has been flown by the RACQ LifeLight Rescue Helicopter for further treatment.

Shortly before 10am the man had been working on the back of a tractor when the bin being carried behind it collapsed and pinned the 38-year-old against the wheel.

The rescue chopper landed on scene at Tramway Road within the hour to relieve attending paramedics and transport the man to hospital.

He was flown by the rescue chopper in a stable condition, though he was suffering chest injuries.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics originally treated the man before the Sunshine Coast-based chopper and QAS flight paramedic arrived.

The man was flown to the Sunshine Coast RACQ LifeFlight rescue base, then transported to Sunshine Coast University hospital by paramedics.

