SPIDER BITE: The man was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
News

Man flown to hospital after spider bite

16th Oct 2018 7:58 PM

A MAN has been flown to hospital after he was bitten by a spider on a property north of Bundaberg.

Paramedics were called by the man to his Capricornia Dr property at Deepwater just after 8pm on Monday.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the 53-year-old had been bitten about an hour earlier, but called paramedics when he began vomiting and experiencing a fever and chest pains.

He was taken by ambulance to the Wartburg State School oval at Baffle Creek, where he was met by a rescue helicopter. He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

It was not known what spider bit the man, the spokesman said.

Meanwhile, a mother and three kids escaped without injury after the car they were travelling in crashed into a fence this afternoon.

The crash happened on Woongarra Scenic Dr at Bargara shortly before 5pm.

Paramedics assessed all four.

