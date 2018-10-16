Man flown to hospital after spider bite
A MAN has been flown to hospital after he was bitten by a spider on a property north of Bundaberg.
Paramedics were called by the man to his Capricornia Dr property at Deepwater just after 8pm on Monday.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said the 53-year-old had been bitten about an hour earlier, but called paramedics when he began vomiting and experiencing a fever and chest pains.
He was taken by ambulance to the Wartburg State School oval at Baffle Creek, where he was met by a rescue helicopter. He was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
It was not known what spider bit the man, the spokesman said.
Meanwhile, a mother and three kids escaped without injury after the car they were travelling in crashed into a fence this afternoon.
The crash happened on Woongarra Scenic Dr at Bargara shortly before 5pm.
Paramedics assessed all four.