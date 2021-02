A man was airlifted to hospital following a truck crash in Ban Ban. Photo/File

A man has been airlifted to hospital after rolling his truck on the Burnett Highway.

The man, in his 70s, was airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury and spinal precautions.

Emergency services attended the crash at the intersection of Proefke and the Burnett Highway in Ban Ban at 4.07am.