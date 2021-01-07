Menu
The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew, has flown a man to hospital, after he was reportedly bitten by a snake - possibly a King Brown - this afternoon.
News

Man flown to hospital after reported snake bite

Mikayla Haupt
7th Jan 2021 5:26 PM
A rescue helicopter and paramedics were called to Kalpowar this afternoon after a man was reportedly bitten by a snake.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews were called to scene at 2.23pm after the incident happened at a private residence.

A RACQ LifeFlight Rescue spokesperson said the Bundaberg helicopter crew airlifted the man after he was reportedly bitten by a possible king brown.

"The aeromedical crew had just completed a mission, airlifting a rider who had been injured in a trail bike accident, when they were urgently tasked to respond to the snake bite victim, at around 3.45pm," the spokesperson said.

The pilot landed the helicopter in a clearing on a private property west of Bundaberg.

Local Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics were already treating the patient, who was suffering symptoms which indicated he had been bitten by a venomous snake."

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue QAS Flight Paramedic worked with them, to stabilise the man, who is aged in his twenties, for the flight to Bundaberg Hospital.

Bundaberg News Mail

