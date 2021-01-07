Man flown to hospital after reported snake bite
A rescue helicopter and paramedics were called to Kalpowar this afternoon after a man was reportedly bitten by a snake.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews were called to scene at 2.23pm after the incident happened at a private residence.
A RACQ LifeFlight Rescue spokesperson said the Bundaberg helicopter crew airlifted the man after he was reportedly bitten by a possible king brown.
"The aeromedical crew had just completed a mission, airlifting a rider who had been injured in a trail bike accident, when they were urgently tasked to respond to the snake bite victim, at around 3.45pm," the spokesperson said.
The pilot landed the helicopter in a clearing on a private property west of Bundaberg.
Local Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics were already treating the patient, who was suffering symptoms which indicated he had been bitten by a venomous snake."
The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue QAS Flight Paramedic worked with them, to stabilise the man, who is aged in his twenties, for the flight to Bundaberg Hospital.