Man flown to hospital after reported snake bite

The Bundaberg RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter crew, has flown a man to hospital, after he was reportedly bitten by a snake - possibly a King Brown - this afternoon.

A rescue helicopter and paramedics were called to Kalpowar this afternoon after a man was reportedly bitten by a snake.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said crews were called to scene at 2.23pm after the incident happened at a private residence.

A RACQ LifeFlight Rescue spokesperson said the Bundaberg helicopter crew airlifted the man after he was reportedly bitten by a possible king brown.

"The aeromedical crew had just completed a mission, airlifting a rider who had been injured in a trail bike accident, when they were urgently tasked to respond to the snake bite victim, at around 3.45pm," the spokesperson said.

The pilot landed the helicopter in a clearing on a private property west of Bundaberg.

Local Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics were already treating the patient, who was suffering symptoms which indicated he had been bitten by a venomous snake."

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue QAS Flight Paramedic worked with them, to stabilise the man, who is aged in his twenties, for the flight to Bundaberg Hospital.