The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew a man to hospital, after he was injured in a motorbike crash. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
News

Man flown to hospital after motorbike crash

Geordi Offord
3rd Apr 2021 9:58 AM
The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter flew a man in his 30s to hospital on Friday, after he was injured in a motorbike crash.

The rescue chopper was called to the scene in the North Burnett at 2pm where the pilot was able to land nearby.

It’s believed the man had been riding a motorbike at a motocross park when he lost control and crashed.

The aeromedical crew worked alongside QAS paramedics from to stabilise the man for his flight to hospital.

He suffered multiple injuries and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

bundaberg racq lifeflight rescue north burnett racq lifeflight helicopter
