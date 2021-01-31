Man flown to hospital after highway crash
A man in his 70s was taken to Bundaberg Hospital on Saturday night after a crash left him trapped in his car.
Emergency crews were called to the single-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway at Colosseum at 11.28pm.
A QAS spokesperson said the man was “significantly encapsulated”.
The LifeFlight Rescue Helicopter flew the man to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with suspected chest injuries.
