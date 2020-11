A man was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after being struck by a branch at Lowmead.

A MAN has been flown to Bundaberg Hospital after an incident at Lowmead this afternoon.

Paramedics were called at 12.40pm after the man was struck by a branch at a property off Clarkes Rd.

He was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with a head injury.