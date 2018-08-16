Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has attended two incidents in Woodenbong.
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has attended two incidents in Woodenbong.
News

Man flown to hospital after being kicked in head by cow

15th Aug 2018 1:42 PM

A MAN was injured by a cow in one of two incidents the rescue helicopter has attended in the past day.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to Woodenbong this morning.

There, a 55-year-old man was injured after being kicked in the head by a cow.

He was transported to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Last night, the helicopter was also sent to Woodenbong after a single-car rollover.

They flew a female with internal injuries to the same hospital.

She was also in a stable condition.

gold coast university hospital northern rivers crash westpac life saver rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    LETTERS: Drought and fuel

    LETTERS: Drought and fuel

    Letters to the Editor "THE state LNP welcomes the Federal Coalition Government's announcement of an additional $190million in much-needed funding for drought-affected farmers..."

    Pitt wants answers about Tobruk

    premium_icon Pitt wants answers about Tobruk

    Environment Ex-HMAS Tobruk questions go to parliament

    Local Partners