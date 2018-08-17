WATCH: Hapless man floored by boom gate

A man runs into a boom gate at the Darwin Waterfront Carpark

IS this the worst gatecrash of all time?

Police are now hoping to identify the man in relation to criminal damage at Darwin Waterfront.

The bizarre incident occurred about 2am Tuesday, August 14.

Footage shows the alleged culprit brazenly attempt to charge through a boom gate at the entrance to a car park.

The video has gone viral after it was posted on the NTPFES Facebook page.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 131444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

