Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man fled police in RBT panic

Geordi Offord
4th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A COURT has heard how a learner driver ran from police before being detained with the help of members of the public.

Shane Thomas Finnigan pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of driving over the middle alcohol limit.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court police were doing random breath testing in Bourbong St on August 9.

At 12.15am police saw a ute quickly pull into a carpark outside the Metro Hotel.

They then saw a man, who was later identified as Finnigan, get out of the ute and walk away.

Police followed, telling Finnigan to stop before he started running.

He was then apprehended outside St Joseph's School on the corner of Woondooma and Barolin St.

Police walked Finnigan back to his car where he initially denied being the driver.

Sgt Burgess said Finnigan told police he had consumed between six and seven schooners.

A breath test later returned a reading of 0.103.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Sgt Burgess said the offence "wasn't your usual RBT".

Finnigan, who represented himself in court, said he'd made a "stupid mistake" and that he picked when he saw police.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Finnigan's plea of guilty came at an early opportunity.

Mr Moloney also took into account Finnigan's personal circumstances including the fact he hadn't seen his son since March because of Covid border closures.

He also took into account Finnigan was a learner driver.

"You're lucky you're not charged with a whole series of other offences," he said.

Finnigan was fined $650 and was disqualified from holding a licence for five months.

A conviction was recorded.

More Stories

bucrime buncourt bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        Premium Content BRIGHTEN UP: Upbeat news from around the region

        News Here are just some of the things that happened this week that made us smile.

        • 4th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        Demolition starts soon to make way for new fast food outlet

        Premium Content Demolition starts soon to make way for new fast food outlet

        News The operational works application for the new Hungry Jack’s has been given the...

        • 4th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        Region’s retirees craft masks to help combat COVID

        Premium Content Region’s retirees craft masks to help combat COVID

        News A Bargara retirement village has wholeheartedly embraced the mask-making initiative...

        • 4th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
        Kicking goals: Bundy boy juggles 3 sports, represents region

        Premium Content Kicking goals: Bundy boy juggles 3 sports, represents region

        Sport At just nine-years-old, the lover of sports plays AFL at The Waves, rugby league...

        • 4th Sep 2020 5:00 AM