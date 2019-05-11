Menu
Shots have been fired at police at Goodna.
Crime

Man fires shots at police car

by Nicole Pierre, Elise Williams
11th May 2019 8:39 AM | Updated: 9:23 AM
A MAN has been taken into custody after he fired shots at a police car west of Brisbane last night.

Police were called to an address on Parker St in Goodna around 7pm with reports of a loud bang, believed to be a gunshot or fireworks.

Negotiators and PolAir helicopter were tasked, before the man fired a shot from his rifle at a police car.

The specialist squad Public Safety Response Team tracked the man before arresting him.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a 59-year-old man is in custody and is yet to be charged.

No one was injured in the incident

