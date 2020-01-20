Offender charger over alleged hotel gelblaster shooting

THURSDAY 11AM: A GELBLASTER is believed to be the weapon used in the alleged shooting at the Leichardt Hotel on Friday January 17.

A male and female persons entered the establishment just before midnight and were asked by the duty manager for identification.

The male person allegedly pulled his shirt up to reveal a gun and shot it at the staff member.

The pair then left the hotel.

A 25 year-old Gracemere man has been charged with one count each of going armed to cause fear and enter premises with intent to cause indictable offence.

He will appear in Rockhampton court on February 12.

Rockhampton CIB Officer in Charge Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said after the release of the CCTV this week, they received a number of positive identifications for the man and his female associate.

The man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

Police will allege the firearm was a gelblaster.

Gelblasters have been the weapon of choice for a number of offences recently however Det Snr Sgt Peachey said to remain wary at all times.

"I wouldn't even try to pick the difference, I would just comply with the directions," he said.

"There is no use trying to decide whether it is fake or real, take every precaution and treat it as real until proven otherwise."

There have been no charges laid for the female associate.

INITIAL, MONDAY, 11.30AM: A ROCKHAMPTON hotel manager is shaken up after a gun was fired at him on Friday night when he asked a pair of patrons for ID.

Rockhampton CIB ­Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peackey said a male and female person entered the Leichardt Hotel on Bolsover St just before midnight.

CCTV footage has captured the male who fired a replica handgun at a Leichardt Hotel staff member on Friday night.

The duty manager asked them to present identification when the male person ­responded by lifting his shirt to reveal a firearm.

Gun shooting, Leichardt Hotel: Gun shooting, Leichardt Hotel

He then fired the weapon directly at the male worker and the gun made a clicking sound.

It was reported the male person said "it's only fake".

The police and dog squad were deployed straight away but no persons have been identified so far.

The female accomplice from the shooting at the Leichardt Hotel on Friday night.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said police were helping the worker through support agencies.

It is unknown at this stage if the firearm was fake or if it was potentially real and not loaded.

"We're not ruling anything, we only know the firearm didn't discharge a round when the trigger was pulled," Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.