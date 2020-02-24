Man fined over drugs and guns found in search

A COURT has heard how a man obtained a gun from someone he met 45 years ago.

Rino John Crasti pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday to five charges including possessing weapons and producing marijuana.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court police executed a search warrant at Crasti's home in Colosseum in December.

Twenty-one marijuana plants, and containers of marijuana were found in clip seal bags.

Sen-Const Bland said 120.6g of marijuana was found in total. Ten tadalafil tablets were also found.

Sen-Const Bland told the court a .22 calibre rifle and a loaded, lever-action BB gun were also found.

Ammunition and BB pellets were found in a cooler.

Sen-Const Bland said when police spoke to Crasti he told them he thought there were only 16 marijuana plants on the property.

He said he used the marijuana to self-medicate for pain.

Crasti told police he received the .22 rifle from a man he met 45 years ago who asked him to mind the gun.

He said he got the BB gun from someone in Bororen.

Crasti's lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court her client suffered from a sciatic nerve injury after a concrete slab fell on him in a workplace incident.

Ms Ditchfield told the court Crasti used marijuana to self-medicate because the medication he was prescribed had resulted in a reduced kidney function.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Crasti's plea of guilty and accepted the marijuana was for personal use on a larger scale.

For the drugs charges Crasti was fined $2000 and $750 for the weapons.