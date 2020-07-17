Man fined for throwing microwave during argument

MAN FINED: A man has been fined $400 after he threw a microwave during an argument with his partner.

A MAN has been fined after an argument with his partner resulted in a microwave being thrown into their yard.

The man in his 40s, who can’t be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to one charge of contravening a domestic violence order.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court at 10pm on May 15, police received a call from a woman saying she had an argument with her partner and he had thrown a microwave onto the front yard.

Police arrived at the home at 10.10pm and saw the microwave in the front yard and saw both the man and his partner inside the home intoxicated after the situation had calmed down.

Sen Const Bland told the court police returned to the home on May 18 to speak with the man.

He told police he remembered having an argument with his partner and threw the microwave out frustration and because didn’t want her to be able to use it.

The man’s lawyer Lavonda Maloy told the court her client was remorseful for his actions.

Ms Maloy said on the night the man was intoxicated and didn’t usually act in such a way.

She said there had been ongoing difficulties in his relationship since last year.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the man’s plea of guilty came at an early opportunity.

Mr Moloney said the man’s conduct became criminal because he was subject to a domestic violence order with his partner.

“I hope you listened to the facts and listened carefully and are ashamed of your conduct,” he said.

The man was fined $400 and a conviction was not recorded.