Subscribe Today's Paper
Man fined for possessing air rifle

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
Subscriber only

A MAN who thought he was doing a good thing has been fined after an appearance in court.

Luke Edward James Ward pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of a category A, B or M weapon in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court police went to Ward’s home at Lowmead to investigate another matter.

When police asked if there were any weapons to declare, the man said he had an air rifle in the spare room.

Sen Const Bland told the court Ward was not the holder of a weapons licence.

Duty lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court the rifle was given to Ward by a friend who also did not have a weapons licence.

Mr Dwyer said Ward thought it was better for the rifle to be stored at his property because it was in a remote area away from town.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Ward’s plea of guilty and the fact there was no ammunition found.

Ward was fined $300 and a conviction was not recorded.

buncourt buncrime bundaberg court bundaberg crime bundaberg magistrates court
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

