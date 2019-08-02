Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO News Corp
Crime

Man fined for driving with cocktail of drugs in system

Geordi Offord
by
2nd Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been fined more than $1100 and lost his licence after driving with a cocktail of drugs in his system.

Matthew Lee Drew pleaded guilty to driving with a relevant drug present in his system and also driving without a licence.

At 9.01pm on June 7, Drew was asked to participate in a roadside drug test which returned a positive reading.

At the time Drew admitted to using meth two days prior.

Drew recently moved to Bundaberg to be with his mother after spending a few years living in South Australia.

Representing himself, Drew told the court he was receiving counselling to help with his drug problem.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan took into account Drew's guilty plea and his serious traffic offence history in South Australia.

She also took into account the four previous driving without a licence offences in Queensland.

Drew received a total of $1150 in fines for both driving with drugs in his system and driving without a licence.

He was also disqualified from driving for nine months.

buncourt
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Brothers fined for coward punch attack on man at Macca's

    premium_icon Brothers fined for coward punch attack on man at Macca's

    Crime TWO brothers who "king hit” a man and attacked him so badly he needed metal plates and screws to repair his fractured jaw and skull have appeared in court.

    • 2nd Aug 2019 5:00 AM
    100 PHOTOS: Vote for Bundy's cheekiest baby

    premium_icon 100 PHOTOS: Vote for Bundy's cheekiest baby

    News 50 of the cutest photos you'll ever see

    Pensioner injected fentanyl, police search reveals

    premium_icon Pensioner injected fentanyl, police search reveals

    Crime Magistrate tells ex dairy farmer 'I don't want to see you again'

    73 NOMINEES: Vote for your top sport volunteer champion

    premium_icon 73 NOMINEES: Vote for your top sport volunteer champion

    Sport Nominations flow for locals going 'above and beyond'