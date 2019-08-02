Man fined for driving with cocktail of drugs in system

A MAN has been fined more than $1100 and lost his licence after driving with a cocktail of drugs in his system.

Matthew Lee Drew pleaded guilty to driving with a relevant drug present in his system and also driving without a licence.

At 9.01pm on June 7, Drew was asked to participate in a roadside drug test which returned a positive reading.

At the time Drew admitted to using meth two days prior.

Drew recently moved to Bundaberg to be with his mother after spending a few years living in South Australia.

Representing himself, Drew told the court he was receiving counselling to help with his drug problem.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan took into account Drew's guilty plea and his serious traffic offence history in South Australia.

She also took into account the four previous driving without a licence offences in Queensland.

Drew received a total of $1150 in fines for both driving with drugs in his system and driving without a licence.

He was also disqualified from driving for nine months.