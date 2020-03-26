Man fined for carrying knife and slashing tyres

A man was fined in Bundaberg Magistrates Court for carrying a knife in public and slashing the tyres of his former partner’s car.

A COURT has heard how a man suffering from parental alienation slashed the tyres of his former partners car after emotion took over.

The man pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order and possessing a knife in a public place in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court the aggrieved was shopping at the Hinkler Central Shopping Centre on January 11 and returned to her car to find all four tyres deflated.

The aggrieved called RACQ and when the technician looked at the wheels they said a sharp object had been used to slash them.

Sgt Burgess said CCTV was reviewed and the man was seen slashing the tyres.

The man’s lawyer Lavonda Maloy told the court her client was in a long-term relationship with the aggrieved and had struggled in the time after the relationship broke down.

Ms Maloy said that since the end of his relationship he had not seen or spoken to his daughter and was suffering from parental alienation.

The court heard prior to the slashing of the tyres, the man had seen his former partner and daughter at the Hinkler Central shopping centre.

Ms Maloy told the court emotions over took and the man then slashed the tyres on the aggrieved’s car.

She said her client accepted he behaved badly, though he had not previously breached the order and had no criminal history.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the man’s plea of guilty and took it as an early plea.

Mr Moloney said that he accepted the man was going through parental alienation but it wasn’t an excuse to carry a knife around.

He also took into account the man had no previous convictions.

The man was fined $600 and was ordered to pay $436 compensation for the tyres.