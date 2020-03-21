Menu
Bundaberg Courthouse.
Man fined for butchering police negotiation tactic

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
21st Mar 2020 6:00 AM
A MAN has been fined after he hindered police from using a negotiating tactic in a matter unrelated to him.

Edward James Fuller, 30, fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court charged with obstructing a police officer and public nuisance, along with two failure to appears and one breach of bail.

Senior Constable Tina Bland said that on August 29, last year Eidsvold police had set up a cordon and were trying to apprehend another man when Fuller came out of a home and began yelling at police “Leave him alone, you f---ing dogs!”.

Sen Const Bland said a group of bystanders was present when Fuller started yelling the derogatory comments.

Sen Const Bland said Fuller then interrupted a police negotiation.

“Police were utilising water as a tool to negotiate with that person in relation to the offence,” Sen Const Bland said.

“Mr Fuller has obviously gone completely against what police were trying to utilise.

“Which would have made it somewhat difficult for police to continue the rest of their inquiry and negotiations with that person.”

Defence lawyer Gavin James said his client was remorseful and had yelled at police as he had grown up with the offender being chased.

Mr James said Fuller had been struggling with mental health and had since been put on a NDIS package, had a mental health care plan and was on medication.

Taking into account the offence and Fuller’s mental health improvement, Acting Magistrate John Milburn fined Fuller $750.

