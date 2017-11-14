Menu
Man fined for being drunk on Ring Road

COURT HOUSE: The Bundaberg Court House. Photo: Mike Knott/NewsMail
Ross Irby
by

DRINK driver Andrew Terry was fined $1800 after his crashed his silver Ford Falcon into a paddock off the Ring Rd.

Terry, 36, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at 6.10pm on Friday, September 22.

He had an alcohol reading of 0.155. Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Terry told officers a cane haulage truck crossed the centre line 'and forced him to crash'.

Terry was unsteady on his feet, saying he'd drunk six pots of beer after work between 4pm and 5.40pm.

"It was stupid getting behind the wheel," he told the court.

Terry, a farm worker, was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

