Man fined for being drunk on Ring Road

Reporter Ross Irby has wander-lust mixed with a sense of adventure, spending way too many years roaming about Australia, its back roads and off-shore foreign lands. Enjoys a yarn, story telling and tales, along with curiosity to find out about the lives and (mis)adventures of others. An off-beat sense of humour, not taking it all too seriously, along with big doses of flexibility/adaptability whatever the situation is the best way to go. You have to have the life experiences to have empathy...

DRINK driver Andrew Terry was fined $1800 after his crashed his silver Ford Falcon into a paddock off the Ring Rd.

Terry, 36, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to driving under the influence at 6.10pm on Friday, September 22.

He had an alcohol reading of 0.155. Prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland said Terry told officers a cane haulage truck crossed the centre line 'and forced him to crash'.

Terry was unsteady on his feet, saying he'd drunk six pots of beer after work between 4pm and 5.40pm.

"It was stupid getting behind the wheel," he told the court.

Terry, a farm worker, was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.