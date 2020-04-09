Man fined, disqualified after being caught driving after using drugs

A MAN has lost his licence for two months after being caught driving with drugs in his system twice.

Matthew Ashton Davies pleaded guilty to two charges of driving with a relevant drug in his system in Bundaberg Magistrates Court last Friday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson told the court police intercepted Davies at 9am on November 27 for a random breath and drug test.

Davies admitted to police he had smoked marijuana earlier that day and also smoked a pipe in the days previous.

He participated in a drug test which returned a positive reading for marijuana, MDMA and methamphetamine.

On January 25 Davies was intercepted for a random breath and drug test again driving on Barolin St at Avenell Heights.

Again, he admitted his drug use to police before returning a positive reading for marijuana and methamphetamine.

His licence was then suspended on the spot.

Davies told the court he was going through the breakdown of a 13 year relationship and that the drugs only hid his problems.

He said at the time of the first offence he was taking his kids to school and was on his way to get dinner the second time.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Davies’ plea of guilty and the fact he had already been without his licence for two months.

Mr Moloney also took into account the second offence occurred while Davies was on bail for the first.

He also took into account that Davies was not under the influence of drugs and the charge was for having them in his system.

The man received $800 in fines and was disqualified from holding a licence for two months.