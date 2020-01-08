Man fined for attack that left ex-partner bleeding from face

MAGISTRATE Andrew Moloney said, "domestic violence is a scourge in this community" as he sentenced a man for twisting the breast and slapping the face of his former partner.

The man, who can not be named for legal reasons, was packing up the family home with his former partner when the pair argued about the victim being in contact with the defendant's boss.

The man punched their car and police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen said he later got out of his car and used an open hand to slap her across the face, bending her nose and causing her nose and mouth to bleed.

Sgt Klaassen said, "the aggrieved also said he grabbed her left breast and twisted it and she felt instant pain".

Defence lawyer Lavonda Malloy said her client said he did not mean to slap the woman's face.

"He in fact states the argument occurred as a result of the nude photograph that your honour has heard about, that was sent to my client's boss," Mrs Malloy said.

"He instructs that he, as admitted to the police, did grab the aggrieved by the breast as a result of her showing her breast to another man."

"He instructs in relation to the slap she had come towards him in the vehicle, she had a cigarette in her mouth and he went to slap the cigarette from her face and struck her nose..."

During sentencing Mr Moloney said who his former partner was seeing, or sending photos to, was inappropriate.

"Quite frankly sir it is none of your business," he said.

"I hope while you were listening to those facts that you were disgusted with your conduct."

The man pleaded guilty to contravening a domestic violence order and committing assault causing bodily harm as he appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

He was convicted and fined $1500.

For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.