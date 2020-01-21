Man fined after warrant finds marijuana seeds

A MAN has been warned by a magistrate to scan his home and get rid of any drug related items he’s forgotten about.

Trevor Francis Shield pleaded guilty to one count of possessing dangerous drugs in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Macushla Pattinson told the court officers conducted a search warrant a Shield’s home late last year, and he wasn’t there at the time.

During the search, police found 65 marijuana seeds.

The court heard Shield admitted the seeds belonged to him to police when he went to the Bundaberg Police Station in December.

Shield’s lawyer Matthew Messenger told the court his client’s life was “going well” and when he was offered the seeds he “didn’t have the head for it”.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account there was no ongoing use of the drug and the man’s “appalling history”.

Shield was fined $400 and a conviction was recorded.