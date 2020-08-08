Man fined after trading in stolen tools

A man has been fined after he stole tools and traded them in at cash converters after not being paid for construction work he did.

A MAN has been ordered to pay a fine and compensation after he took the law into his own hands.

Daniel Vaughan Hughes, 40, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to two count of fraud and one charge of entering a premises and committing an indictable offence.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court between December 15 last year and February 11 this year, Hughes was doing construction work for a woman at her home on Dunn Rd.

During this time, Hughes stole a number of tools from the shed including a belt sander, a hammer drill and another drill belonging to another man.

Hughes then traded the tools in at Cash Converters in Bourbong St.

After the owner of the tools reported them missing police went to cash converters where they found them.

Sen Const Bland said police spoke with Hughes at his home where he told officers the tools belonged to him and that he had been cleaning out his own shed.

He could not provide proof of ownership to police, but confirmed he had done work at the Dunn Rd address.

Sen Const Bland said police challenged Hughes by saying the tools he traded in were the ones from the shed at Dunn Rd but he further denied the claim.

On April 30, Hughes went to the Bundaberg Police Station where he made admissions to taking the tools and told police he had lied.

Sen Const Bland said the tools were sold because the woman at the Dunn Rd address had not paid him.

He received a total of $320 for the tools from Cash Converters.

Hughes’ lawyer Rian Dwyer told the court his client was doing the construction work but was not paid and made the “stupid decision” by taking things into his own hands.

Mr Dwyer said his client did end up making admissions to police and the tools had been returned to the owner.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the man’s plea of guilty and personal circumstances.

“You took the law into your own hands,” he said.

Hughes was fined $400 and was ordered to pay $320 restitution to Cash Converters.

A conviction was not recorded.