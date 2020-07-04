Man fined after throwing swivel sweep vacuum at wall

IN COURT: A man has been fined after causing damage to the walls and garage door of his partner’s home.

A MAN has been fined after he threw a vacuum cleaner and caused damage to the home of his partner.

He pleaded guilty yesterday in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday to one count of wilful damage as a domestic violence offence.

The court heard on April 3, there was an argument between the man and his partner, at 10am.

During the argument the man began throwing things in the bedroom causing minor damage.

The man then made threats to smash the mirror in the bathroom.

His partner then blocked the doorway to the bathroom before the man grabbed a swivel sweep vacuum cleaner and threw it at the wall.

The man was then asked to leave.

He then started bashing the garage door which caused damage and left.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess said police were called to the Avoca property at 2pm where they saw the damage on the walls and garage door.

At 5.30 that afternoon caught up with the man where he made full admissions to what he did.

Sgt Burgess said the man had no criminal history and described the offending as “out of character”.

The man told the court the damage to the walls and garage door had since been fixed.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the man’s plea of guilty and that it came at an early opportunity.

Mr Moloney described the man’s behaviour as “nasty” and “out of character”.

The man was fined $350.

