Man fined after string of drug charges

A MAN has received a fine after appearing in court on a string of drugs charges.

Eric Keith Fisher, 23, pleaded guilty to seven charges including possessing dangerous drugs, possessing utensils and possessing a knife in a public place.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court police caught up with Fisher on October 21 and a search of his fishing box found utensils including a pipe and scales.

Later on November 11 police intercepted Fisher walking along the street.

Sgt Burgess told the court police found Fisher in possession of a knife he “carried for protection” as well as cannabis and a syringe, which had been used to inject ice.

On January 22 police spoke to Fisher after they were called to an incident and found he had 0.53g of marijuana and a pipe in his possession.

Fisher’s lawyer Lavonda Maloy told the court he began using drugs at the age of 10 and his drug use was accepted by his immediate family.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney warned Fisher about carrying a knife in public.

“You could be overpowered and the knife turned on you, or if you used it properly you could be charged with a really serious offence,” he said.

Fisher was fined $500 and “by the skin of his teeth” a conviction was not recorded.