Driver fined for leaving car unlocked and key in ignition

LOCK IT OR LOSE IT: Man fined after leaving car unlocked, windows down, key in ignition. Pic: Sharyn O'Neill

CHINCHILLA police are urging locals to always lock their cars to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the community as a whole after one man was fined for allegedly leaving his work car unlocked, with the keys in the ignition.

Chinchilla Police Senior Constable James Leahy said leaving vehicles unlocked is a serious offence due to its impact on the community.

Snr const Leahy said it gives offenders an opportunity to steal cars and use it during multiple crimes.

"The associate impact on the community as a result of stolen vehicles is immeasurable," he said.

"It can result in raised insurance premiums for locals, increases the risk of death and road related trauma, and damage to infrastructure as a result of the reckless and often dangerous driving practices of offenders in taken vehicles."

Snr const Leahy said cars are also taken for ram raids, and full drive offs which increases the workload of our local police who are doing their best to ensure the communities safety.

"Please lock your vehicle, protect yourself and the community," he said.

Just yesterday, Tuesday July 19, Snr const Leahy said a man was issued two infringement notices after leaving his work ute unlocked, with the windows down, and the key in the ignition.

"The male driver was conducting shopping at a local supermarket," he said.

Snr const Leahy said police stopped to check if the car was secured because there were known car thieves in the area at the time.

"The local male was apologetic, however received two infringement notices for failing to lock a vehicle after leaving and failing to remove keys from the ignition," he said.

"Police remind locals of the 'Lock it or Lose it campaign'."

More than 25 cars were stolen in Chinchilla in the first seven months of 2020.

In July four cars were stolen in Chinchilla in one day and driven at high speeds through the streets of Chinchilla for hours on end, leaving families devastated, and members of the community fearful to drive on the road.