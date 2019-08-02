Menu
Bundaberg Court House.
Crime

Man fined after late night drink driving

Geordi Offord
by
2nd Aug 2019 5:00 AM
A MAN has received a hefty fine and a restricted licence after appearing in Bundaberg Magistrates Court yesterday.

James Stephen Cook pleaded guilty to driving over the middle alcohol limit but not over the high limit after he was intercepted on May 5.

Cook was intercepted on Woongarra St approximately 1.55am after police were conducting patrols in the area.

The court heard Cook had consumed eight full strength beers between 5.30pm and 1am.

After a breath test was conducted, Cook returned a reading of 0.127.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan took into account Cook's guilty plea and also the fact he needed his licence to work.

Cook was fined $650 and was disqualified from driving for four months.

He was also granted a restricted licence to drive to and from work.

