Man fined after failing to leave crime scene

A MAN who was arrested at the scene of a crime on Friday for not moving on has had his matter dealt with in court.

Matthew John Browne was charged with obstructing police after failing to leave the crime scene of a wounding at the Riverside Parklands when directed by police.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Dean Burgess told the court Browne was wandering around the area and was given many opportunities to leave.

Police then gave him a direction to move on which he failed to comply with.

He was then arrested and taken to the Bundaberg watch house where he was charged with obstruct police and given bail.

Browne did not appear at the courthouse and the matter was dealt with in his absence.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney found him guilty of the offence.

Browne was fined $300.

Last Friday police and QAS attended the Riverside Parklands after numerous 000 calls were made.

A man received a puncture wound to the lower abdomen after an altercation between two people known to each other escalated into a sudden and violent attack.

Police are yet to charge anyone over the incident.