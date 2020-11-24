Man fined after almost crashing into police car

A man has received a large fine after he drove through a give way sign resulting in police taking evasive action to avoid hitting him. Photo: AAP Image/Morgan Sette

A MAGISTRATE has told a man he was "an accident waiting to happen" after police had to take evasive action to avoid crashing into him at an intersection.

Eli Robert Wigg pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to four offences including driving without due care and attention and failing to comply with learning on a learner licence.

On August 3 police were travelling along Lester St in Norville, approaching the intersection of Cummings St.

Wigg, who was driving a sedan that was unregistered and uninsured, approached the intersection from Cummings St and drove through without giving way.

The police were forced to brake and sound their horn to avoid the collision.

Wigg was then pulled over by the officers, who did checks which found the car's registration expired in 2017.

Wigg told police he was taking the car for a test drive as he operated a mechanical workshop nearby.

Further checks found Wigg only had his learner's licence at the time and was unsupervised.

Wigg told the court he needed his licence as he had just started his own car dealership business, which involved test driving cars and other duties, and the loss of his licence would impact his work.

He said he also needed his licence so he could drop his siblings to and from school.

Wigg said he had also just received his provisional licence and a trade plate, and that he made changes so he wouldn't make the same mistakes again.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Wigg's personal circumstances and his plea of guilty.

Mr Moloney said the offending was a "serious example" of that kind of offending.

"I did not hear anything in what the prosecutor read out, that you were obeying the law at anytime," he said.

"Unregistered, uninsured, didn't have a driver's licence and straight through a give way sign where the police had to take evasive action and sound their horn.

"You're in an industry that you have to strictly follow the law at all times."

Mr Moloney told Wigg he wouldn't disqualify his licence but the size of the fine would reflect the offending.

Wigg was fined $1300 and a conviction was not recorded.

