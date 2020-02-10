Man fined after failing to declare tablets

A MAN has been fined after he flew into the Brisbane International Airport with more than just clothes and souvenirs in his luggage.

John Raymond Saunders pleaded guilty to making a false or misleading statement and unlawfully importing prohibited imports in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard on April 19 2017, Saunders returned to Australia after his fifth trip overseas.

When Saunders was referred for a baggage examination, 140g of tablets containing dianabol and 103 valium tablets were found.

On his passenger entry card Saunders declared he had other tablets, but not the valium and the dianabol.

The court heard during the search process Saunders became aggressive with customs officers.

He said things like ‘I’m going to start throwing things around’ and ‘I’m getting p----d off’, as well as ‘I’m going to lose my s--t’.

The prosecutor told the court that customs offences were notoriously difficult to detect because of the volume of people travelling through airports.

Saunders’ lawyer Matthew Messenger told the court at the time of the offence his client was in quite a stressful situation at work.

Mr Messenger said since the offence his client had not travelled overseas again and also left the stressful work environment he was in.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account Saunders’ plea of guilty and his criminal history.

Mr Moloney said although Saunders had entries in his history from two months after the offending, he did not know he would be charged for what he did.

Saunders was given a global fine of $3000 and was also ordered to pay $1085 in other costs.

He was given 12 months to pay the fine and a conviction was recorded.