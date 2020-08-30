Man fined after crashing with high alcohol reading

IN COURT: Kennet Westphall-Jensen received a heft fine after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of liquor in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

IN COURT: Kennet Westphall-Jensen received a heft fine after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of liquor in Bundaberg Magistrates Court.

A MAN’S decision to drive with a high alcohol reading has proved costly after receiving a hefty fine.

Kennet Andre Westphall-Jensen, 46, pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Friday to one count of driving under the influence of liquor.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Tina Bland told the court at 5pm on May 25 police were called a single-vehicle crash at Bucca.

When police arrived on scene they saw Westphall-Jensen’s car on the left side of the road had collided with a tree causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

Westphall-Jensen told police he was the driver and the crash happened some time after 4pm.

He told police he had been to a bus stop to pick up his grandson but the bus didn’t arrive and feared he had other transport.

Westphall-Jensen told police he was on his way home to see if his grandson was there and as he rounded a bend there was loose gravel on the road which police found was the case.

Sen Const Bland told the court Westphall-Jensen returned a positive breath test and a blood sample returned a BAC of 0.234.

Westphall-Jensen sustained a injuries including a fractured arm.

Sen Const Bland told the court Westphall-Jensen had nothing of a like nature in his traffic history and had no criminal history.

Westphall-Jensen’s lawyer Zack McKay tendered his submissions in writing to the court.

He asked Acting Magistrate Belinda Merrin to consider not recording a conviction as his client had not criminal history and because it could impact his future work prospects.

Ms Merrin took into account Westphall-Jensen’s plea of guilty and accepted it came at an early opportunity.

Ms Merrin also took into account Westphall-Jensen was remorseful for his actions.

She also took into account his very high alcohol reading.

Westphall-Jensen was fined $1200 and was disqualified from holding a licence for six months.

A conviction was recorded.